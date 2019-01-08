The Weeknd's Got Everyone Excited Teasing New Music 'Lost In The Fire'

The Weeknd teases new song 'Lost In The Fire' & promises fans sixth album. Picture: PA/Twitter

The Weeknd's just teased new music on his Instagram with French DJ Gesaffelstein and promised fans his sixth album is on it's way very soon.

The Weeknd has got the internet in a spin by teasing a snippet of new music on his Instagram, his first new material since his 2018 album 'My Dear Melancholy' with French DJ, Gesaffelstein and it's called 'Lost In The Fire'.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is back to being loved up with super model Bella Hadid, which is a whole lot different situation to when 'My Dear Melancholy' was released and the Canadian singer had recently split from Selena Gomez, so we're wondering what he can expect from the new music now he's not so heartbroken?

Fans can't wait for new The Weeknd music. Picture: Instagram

Who is Gesaffelstein?

The French techno artist and DJ, whose real name is Mike Lévy has worked with a whole host of huge names like Daft Punk and Lana Del Ray and collaborated with The Weeknd for two tracks on 'My Dear Melancholy'.

He's produced tracks such as Kanye West's Black Skinhead and Send It Up and has his second album on the way this year, titled 'Hyperion'.

When's the release date?

There's whispers the song will be released this Friday, although his hasn't been confirmed, but we can expect it soon as Abel's promoting it across all his social media pages.

Is The Weeknd releasing a new album?

The Weeknd has been promising fans since last November that his sixth album is coming 'soon', with both him and fans referring to it as 'Chapter VI', and has spoken about recording it in New York as it's a place that he feels inspired.

some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 7, 2018

