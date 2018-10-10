Lana Del Ray Threatens To Fight Azealia Banks In A Savage Twitter Feud

10 October 2018, 15:56

Another day, another person suffers the wrath of Azaelia Banks, only, Lana Del Ray was absolutely not prepared to take any of her Twitter shade and clapped her back with some pretty savage threats...

Azaelia Banks and Lana Del Ray are caught up in a nasty Twitter feud which has resulted in the 'Summertime Sadness' singer threatening to fight the '212' rapper and saying she's 'blown' her chances of being the greatest female rapper of all time.

The whole thing started when Azealia, who is known for starting beef with pretty much every celebrity on this planet, took issue with Lana calling out Kanye for his political stances, but quickly turned to criticising her appearance.

She called out the singer for having a 'Michael Jackson nose' and insinuated the star had an opioid addiction after having surgery, leading Lana to fire back threatening to 'f*ck up' the rapper.

Lana Del Ray threatens Azealia Banks after the rapper trolls her appearance
Lana Del Ray threatens Azealia Banks after the rapper trolls her appearance. Picture: Twitter

Things quickly turned nasty between the pair, who threw shots about each other's mental health, and Lana even challenged Azealia to come to her home, saying she 'knows her address' and joking that the rapper needs a 'new cocktail' of psych medication.

After Lana dropped her threat, Azealia immediately announced she was 'in contact with her lawyer', asking her followers if she should be 'extra' and sue the singer, something Lana definitely did not have time for...

In a pretty cynical turn of events, the rapper seemed to then confess she'd started the whole thing to get herself exposure, mocking Lana for 'falling' for her attempts to gain promotion, but it seems whatever friendship the two previously had is well and truly over, according to Lana's final message to her new enemy.

Sigh, showbiz can be a confusing place sometimes.

