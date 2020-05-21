The Weeknd Reschedules ‘After Hours’ 2020 World Tour: When Are New 2021 Dates?

The Weeknd's UK 'After Hours' tour dates will begin in October 2021. Picture: PA/Official Tour Image

The Weeknd is the latest artist to cancel his tour as he revealed he’s pushed back his ‘After Hours’ world tour until 2021, but when are the new dates?

The Weeknd announced that he has postponed his ‘After Hours’ 2020 world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ singer was set to kick off his first tour date in Vancouver next month, but has now pushed back the entire tour until June 2021, and will begin in the same city.

The Canadian hitmaker, who is the latest artist to reschedule tour dates, shared the news on Instagram, penning: “See you when it’s safe [heartbroken emoji],” along with a statement about how fans can deal with their tickets.

It read: “The Weeknd is rescheduling his highly anticipated The After Hours tour until 2021. New dates for the tour (full dates below with New Orleans being the only cancelled date due to availability), will commence in June of 2021 beginning in Canada and taking him through the US and EU with more dates to be announced soon.

“All tickets will be transferable to the newly scheduled dates. The tour asks ticket holders to please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new dates.

“If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund.”

When are the new ‘After Hours’ 2021 tour dates?

‘After Hours’ UK Tour Dates

October 22 - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham

October 24 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

October 25 - London, England - The O2

October 29 - London, England - The O2

October 30 - London, England - The O2

October 31 - London, England - The O2

November 3 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

TBD - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

