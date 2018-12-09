Sigala Brought ALL His Biggest Dance Anthems To A Lively #CapitalJBB Set

From 'Easy Love' and 'Sweet Lovin' to some special collabs with Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre, superstar DJ Sigala was on fine form at the #CapitalJBB.

He's released a bucket-load of chart smashes over the last few years and Sigala brought them ALL to a seriously lively set at the #CapitalJBB!

Opening his energy-filled live set with classic track 'Give Me Your Love', Sigala powered through a mix of anthemic hits that had the crowd on their feet and kicked off Sunday night at Capitsal's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola perfectly.

The chart-topping DJ was soon joined on stage by some special guests, with Paloma Faith providing the superb vocals for 'Lullaby' before Ella Eyre bounced onto the stage for 'Just Got Paid' and 'Came Here For Love'.

The energy only dipped for a special chilled version of Sigala's huge hit 'Sweet Lovin' befor he kicked things back into gear to close off a phenomenal set in style.

Whilst Sigala was hanging out backstage with Paloma and Ella, we couldn't help but get them to pose for a cheeky picture and check out just how incredible they looked!

Paloma Faith, Sigala and Ella Eyre. Picture: PA IMAGES

Sigala - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Give Me Your Love'

'Lullaby' feat Paloma Faith

'Ain't Giving Up On You'

'Sweet Lovin'

'Easy Love'

'Came Here For Love' feat Ella Eyre

'Just Got Paid' feat Ella Eyre

