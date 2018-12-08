WATCH: Rak-Su Let Slip Who'd Be First To Go Solo Backstage At The #CapitalJBB

8 December 2018, 16:36

Rak-Su took on a gruelling challenge, and accidentally outed certain members as the least talented, and one sort of admitted to going solo!

Rak-Su have done a lot since winning The X Factor, and just before their set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Sonny wanted to play a game with them.

And by "game", we mean a horrifying challenge which pitted each of the members against one another, called 'Baller Breaker'.

> Rak-Su's Myles Subtly Confirms He's Told Gabby Allen He Loves Her

Sonny Jay caught up with Rak-Su before their #CapitalJBB performance
Sonny Jay caught up with Rak-Su before their #CapitalJBB performance. Picture: Capital

Sonny Jay quizzed the lads on certain things, like who takes the longest in the tub, and then it escalated. Real quick.

Soon, Myles, Ashley and Jamaal were outing Mustafa as the least talented member of the band. Either way, we'd love to beatbox the way he did in their own remix of Coca-Cola's iconic ad.

Don't even get us started on who was said to be leaving Rak-Su and going solo first... We're not emotionally ready for this. Why did you do this to us, Sonny?!

> Grab Our App To Catch Rak-Su On The #CapitalJBB Stage

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  2. 2
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  3. 3
    thank u, next artwork
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  4. 4
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rewrite The Stars artwork
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  8. 8
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Clean Bandit feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Ruin My Life artwork
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  11. 11
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding X Diplo feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  12. 12
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  13. 13
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Found You
    benny blanco, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  17. 17
    Perfect To Me
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  19. 19
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Love Made Me Do It
    Cheryl
    itunes
  21. 21
    Woman Like Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    Little Mix
    itunes
  22. 22
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  23. 23
    KIKA (feat. Tory Lanez)
    6ix9ine
    itunes
  24. 24
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  25. 25
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  26. 26
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  27. 27
    MAMA (feat. Nicki Minaj, Kanye West)
    6ix9ine
    itunes
  28. 28
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  29. 29
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  30. 30
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  31. 31
    Better artwork
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  32. 32
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  33. 33
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  34. 34
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  35. 35
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  37. 37
    Grace
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site