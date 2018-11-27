WATCH: Rak-Su Mash-Up And Remix Coca-Cola's Iconic Christmas Advert

Rak-Su did their own festive take on Coca-Cola's iconic advert anthem, 'Holidays Are Coming'.

Rak-Su got in the festive spirit ahead of their performance at the #CapitalJBB, by remixing that song from the Coca-Cola advert; 'Holidays Are Coming'.

In the short clip, Myles, Mustafa, Ashley and Jamaal are chilling in their shared home - cooking the Christmas dinner and washing up in the tub - when they see the Coca-Cola ad appear on TV.

Rak-Su performed 'Holidays Are Coming' for the advert by Coca-Cola. Picture: Getty

The winners of The X Factor - who are used to putting their own spin on songs; including their latest single, 'I Want You To Freak' - mashed up the festive song, and gave it their own lyrics.

Kitted in their dodgy Christmas sweaters, the 'Dimelo' lads sing "It's always the real thing. Laughing until we cry, even though it's been a long time."

You can expect the Rak-Su boys to bring all of the festive feels to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball when they perform their hits on Saturday, 8 December.