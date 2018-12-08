Rak-Su Rocked The O2 With Their Synchronised Dance Routines For Their #CapitalJBB Set!

8 December 2018, 20:04

WARNING: it's impossible to watch this performance without the urge to get up and dance with them!

You know there's going to be good vibes galore when Rak-Su take to the stage - and it's safe to say this set left a smile on everyone's face!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

The boys kicked off their set with 'I'm Feeling You', complete with synchronised dance routines - we're totally obsessed with how good Rak-Su are as performers!

They then performed 'Mamacita', which had everything from rap verses to some serious boyband moves.

Of course, the couldn't do their set without performing 'Dimelo', and they closed with a HUGE rendition of 'I Want You To Freak' - which was basically made to entertain an arena!

The boys scrubbed up VERY well on the red carpet - check out how suave they looked:

Rak-Su on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Rak-Su on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Before their performance, Rak-Su stopped by Capital's shiny backstage studio to play a game of 'Baller Breaker'... but how well did they do?! Watch the video below to see:

Rak-Su – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Dimelo'

'I'm Feeling You'

'Mamacita'

'I Want You To Freak'

