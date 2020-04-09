Niall Horan Reveals He & Harry Styles Used To Pass Song Recommendations ‘Back And Forth’ To Each Other In One Direction

Niall Horan joined Zane Lowe for a Beats 1 interview. Picture: Getty/PA

Niall Horan spoke to Zane Lowe in an interview for an ‘At Home With’ special and discussed his similar music taste to his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles.

Niall Horan has been interacting with fans during isolation, from doing live stream performances to sharing his workout routines, and his latest was when he joined Zane Lowe for the Beats 1 ‘At Home With’ series.

The Apple Music show sees stars join the DJ in a video chat, to make a playlist during quarantine, and a conversation about Harry Styles sparked up when the 'Nice To Meet Ya’ hitmaker picked a Stevie Nicks song for his playlist.

Former One Direction star Harry made his very own playlist a few weeks ago, causing Zane to ask Niall about their similar taste in music.

The Australian presenter said: "There’s musical connectivity there between you and Harry, he made a playlist for us a couple of weeks ago, he was diving into a lot of old soul music."

Niall talking about Harry and their musical connectivity during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats1 today pic.twitter.com/3DGNQBGtUq — HS Updates. (@hsnewsupdate) April 9, 2020

"I know he’s a fan of these kinds of artists because his music reflects that too,” he continued, “Is that something you guys bonded over when you were actually together in the band?

"Because it’s like your musical taste is way more aligned more than anyone would’ve probably recognised in those four or five years."

Niall responded: "We’re both heavily into 70’s Rock and roll for sure. He’s more into the British end of things, I was probably more into the Eagles and that kind of stuff. He’s into that too."

Talking about the ‘Falling’ singer’s friendship with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Zane went on to say that Haz ‘totally jacket your sh**’ whilst Niall laughed.

Harry Styles and Niall Horan were in One Direction together for five years. Picture: Getty

The Irish 1D star went on to say that they were both actually fans of the rock band, and revealed that Harry sometimes got him into listening to new artists.

"We would kind of bounce things back and forth to each other like ‘have you heard this, have you heard that?’ That kind of thing,” he added.

Niall, who dropped his second studio album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ last month, also spoke about how he’s been keeping up with his good friends Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran in isolation.

The 26-year-old even added ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been so driven’, which comes after he shared a snap in his home studio, writing music.

