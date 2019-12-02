Liam Payne Reveals He Was ’Slowly Losing The Plot’ In One Direction

2 December 2019, 13:54

Liam Payne revealed it was 'so touch and go' in One Direction
Liam Payne revealed it was 'so touch and go' in One Direction. Picture: PA

Liam Payne opened up about his struggles in One Direction, saying the ending was a 'little dark and twisted'.

Liam Payne has revealed what it was like during his final shows with One Direction before their 'hiatus' in 2016.

The ‘Stack It Up’ singer told The Guardian: “It was a point where every day, you didn’t know whether it was going to be the end. “It was so touch and go, at every single show. I was slowly losing the plot.”

Liam Payne Calls Cheryl The ‘Most Important Person’ In His Life & Opens Up About Pressures Of Fame & Fatherhood On ‘Straight Talking’

After Zayn Malik left the boyband, Liam, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson decided to hit the pause button on their ongoing success as a group, to take a break.

Liam added: “It was a little bit dark and twisted towards the end of it, but the last few shows were really beautiful moments because the pressure cooker had been let off."

One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016
One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Picture: PA

“It was almost like counting down to holiday – we were going to wake up that Monday morning with no schedule,” he added.

The 26-year-old then went on to have therapy for two years, revealing: “It was difficult at the start, because I didn’t really know anything about myself. It was a bit of a numb feeling.”

This comes after the father-of-one recently opened up on Jessie Ware’s podcast, ‘Table Manners’, saying if he was in 1D for any longer it “would’ve killed” him.

He told Jessie: We were definitely overworked. I had no personal life, I learnt nothing about myself. I remember getting to therapy and the guy was like, ‘What do you like to do?’ I haven’t got a clue."

“I just lived so long as this reclusive pop star who was afraid of people, who just stayed inside all the time. I needed to stop, definitely. It would have killed me,” he added.

Liam has had a super busy year and is set to release his debut album 'LP1' on December 6, joining the 1D boys in dropping new bangers this year.

The 'Familiar' star will also perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on the same day as his 'Watermelon Sugar' band member at the O2 in London, on December 7.

Fans are all geared up to hear his currently unreleased tracks and we can’t wait either!

