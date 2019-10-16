Liam Payne Reveals Being In One Direction Any Longer 'Would've Killed' Him

Liam Payne speaks candidly about 1D. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne spoke to fellow singer Jessie Ware on her podcast 'Table Mannners' about life in the world's biggest boyband One Direction.

Liam Payne has spoken candidly about his time in One Direction whilst appearing on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast. He also opened up on whether he'd be touring any time soon.

Liam recently released his latest single 'Stack It Up' as well as appeared on Capital's Quizface with Jimmy Hill.

Liam Payne Performs At The Launch Of The HMV Vault. Picture: Getty

When asked about 1D, he revealed, "We were definitely overworked. I had no personal life, I learnt nothing about myself. I remember getting to therapy and the guy was like, 'What do you like to do?' I haven't got a clue."

He added, "I just lived so long as this reclusive pop star who was afraid of people, who just stayed inside all the time. I needed to stop, definitely. It would have killed me."

Unfortunately for all of us, Liam also revealed that he'd likely not be touring any time soon. However that doesn't mean we can't enjoy his epic performance from the 2017 Summertime Ball right?!

