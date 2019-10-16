Cheryl Hits Back At Claims Her And Liam Payne Faked The Last Five Months Of Their Relationship

Cheryl and Liam dated for two-and-a-half-years. Picture: instagram

Cheryl has hit back at claims she faked the last five months of her relationship with Liam Payne.

Cheryl is not here for 'nonsense stories' that claim she faked the final months of her relationship with Liam Payne.

A tabloid has claimed Liam, who is now dating model Maya Henry, recently revealed on a podcast that the pair really split in January 2018. Not July 2018, which is when they announced the split to the public.

However, Cheryl has hit back at the claims with a statement, saying: "This is a nonsense story. Liam doesn’t say on the podcast that they split up in January or at the time of release of ‘For You’.

"That is [the tabloid's] wrong interpretation of his quote. The couple 100 per cent split in July 2018 as was well documented. This is just an agenda driven story once again."

Who could forget the day Chezza and Liam announced their split on Twitter, after two-and-a-half-years of dating?

The joint statement, which claimed it had ‘been a tough decision’ to part ways, was posted on July 1st, 2018.

However, when asked when he separated from the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ star, Liam said it was around the release of his single with Rita Ora, which came out in the January.

This new revelation would mean they were not actually a couple when they famously put on a united front at the BRITs in the February.

Liam said: “We broke up around For You, actually, which is quite interesting.”

He added: “It was great, I really enjoyed making it.

“It was a lot of fun. She’s great to work with as well. I don’t know anyone who works harder.”

The revelation comes weeks after a story broke that Cheryl had allegedly sent Rita Ora text messages, accusing her of acting ‘inappropriate’ with Liam during their TV appearances.

But it wasn’t just his steamy performances with Rita that signalled the end of their romance. Liam also claims on the podcast that there was ‘so much pressure’ on them as a couple living in the public eye.

He added: “I think we kind of rubbed off on each other a little bit in that way. In a bad way, actually. All of that stuff puts so much ­pressure on a relationship.

“For her, if you were going out somewhere, it would take so long to get out of the door because you’re just so worried.”

