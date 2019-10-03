Liam Payne Has Hinted His ‘For You’ Performances With Rita Ora Had An Effect On His Relationship With Cheryl

Liam and Cheryl dated for two-and-a-half-years. Picture: PA

Liam Payne’s romantic performances of ‘For You’ with Rita Ora didn’t do him any favours with his ex, he has revealed.

Liam Payne has hinted his performances of ‘For You’ with Rita Ora didn’t go down well with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl.

The One Direction star teamed up with Rita to release the track as part of the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack in 2018.

Liam Payne Praises Girlfriend Maya Henry In Gushing Instagram Post

The pair gave several performances of the song at huge events such as The BRITs, and rumours that they were more than friends began swirling on the internet.

Opening up about how it all effected his previous relationship with Cheryl, who he now co-parents his son Bear with, he said: “[My duet with Rita] didn't do very much for my personal life."

He added: "But it did a lot for... Yeah, no, it was good."

Liam, who is now dating model Maya Henry, and Cheryl called it quits in 2018 after two-and-a-half years together.

They put the split down to their hectic schedules but vowed to stay on good terms for the sake of their baby son.

The both posted identical statements at the time, which read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018

After calling time on his relationship with Cheryl, Liam reportedly went on to date Naomi Campbell. However, neither have ever confirmed this.

When asked about his relationship with Rita, he said: "I love her, she’s really great and super, super fun to work with.

"Out of all my collaborations, I’d say she’s one of my favourites."

Watch Liam Payne's Episode Of Quizface on IGTV, Snapchat and YouTube now!