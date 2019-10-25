Liam Payne Gushes Over ‘Fantastic Mum’ Cheryl During Upcoming Appearance On The Jonathan Ross Show

Cheryl and Liam dated for two-and-a-half-years and share a baby son. Picture: pa

Liam Payne called Cheryl a ‘fantastic mum’ during a recent interview.

Liam Payne has made his feelings towards his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his child, Cheryl very clear in a recent interview, by calling her 'awesome' and a 'fantastic mum'.

The One Direction singer, who is now dating model Maya Henry, made the comments while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air on ITV on Saturday night.

Liam Payne Praises Girlfriend Maya Henry In Gushing Instagram Post

When asked about his relationship with the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer, Liam insisted he ‘can’t complain’ and called her ‘absolutely awesome’.

He said: “She is a fantastic mum, I can't complain, she's absolutely awesome.

“She doesn't get on to me when I'm out working, doing different things, she understands, we do the very same job so it's not that different for us but yeah, she's awesome.”

📸Edits of Liam Payne appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show - 23/10 pic.twitter.com/OSuEdaavtv — LP 📸🎥 (@LJPMED1A) October 25, 2019

His comments come days after reports claimed Cheryl was ‘really upset’ with the ‘Stack It Up’ star for revealing that the pair ‘rubbed off on each other in a bad way’ during their two-and-a-half-year romance.

Liam was appearing on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast when he said: “I think we kind of rubbed off on each other a little bit in that way. In a bad way actually.

“All of that stuff puts so much pressure on a relationship.”

He also said Cheryl was very ‘strict’ with their son Bear.

When asked about Bear on The Jonathan Ross show, Liam was more than happy to open about their close bond.

“He comes over to my house every so often and we just hang out. He is literally the most easy going child,” he said.

“I think you put pressure on yourself as a dad sometimes, especially it's hard to connect with a two-year-old, they will laugh at anything.”

