Liam Payne Gushes Over ‘Fantastic Mum’ Cheryl During Upcoming Appearance On The Jonathan Ross Show

25 October 2019, 12:10

Cheryl and Liam dated for two-and-a-half-years and share a baby son.
Cheryl and Liam dated for two-and-a-half-years and share a baby son. Picture: pa

Liam Payne called Cheryl a ‘fantastic mum’ during a recent interview.

Liam Payne has made his feelings towards his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his child, Cheryl very clear in a recent interview, by calling her 'awesome' and a 'fantastic mum'.

The One Direction singer, who is now dating model Maya Henry, made the comments while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air on ITV on Saturday night.

Liam Payne Praises Girlfriend Maya Henry In Gushing Instagram Post

When asked about his relationship with the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer, Liam insisted he ‘can’t complain’ and called her ‘absolutely awesome’.

He said: “She is a fantastic mum, I can't complain, she's absolutely awesome.

“She doesn't get on to me when I'm out working, doing different things, she understands, we do the very same job so it's not that different for us but yeah, she's awesome.”

His comments come days after reports claimed Cheryl was ‘really upset’ with the ‘Stack It Up’ star for revealing that the pair ‘rubbed off on each other in a bad way’ during their two-and-a-half-year romance.

Liam was appearing on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast when he said: “I think we kind of rubbed off on each other a little bit in that way. In a bad way actually.

“All of that stuff puts so much pressure on a relationship.”

He also said Cheryl was very ‘strict’ with their son Bear.

When asked about Bear on The Jonathan Ross show, Liam was more than happy to open about their close bond.

“He comes over to my house every so often and we just hang out. He is literally the most easy going child,” he said.

“I think you put pressure on yourself as a dad sometimes, especially it's hard to connect with a two-year-old, they will laugh at anything.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Liam Payne News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  4. 4
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Don't Leave Me Lonely artwork
    Don't Leave Me Lonely
    Mark Ronson feat. Yebba
    itunes
  6. 6
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  7. 7
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  10. 10
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  13. 13
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  14. 14
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  16. 16
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  17. 17
    47 (feat. Stefflon Don)
    Steel Banglez, Sidhu Moose Wala, MIST
    itunes
  18. 18
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Ra
    itunes
  26. 26
    Harleys in Hawaii
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  27. 27
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  28. 28
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  30. 30
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  31. 31
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  32. 32
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  34. 34
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  36. 36
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton

Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Kisses Mystery Man
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2016

Liam Payne Says One Direction Reunion Won’t Happen For 'At Least Two Years'
Emma Watson squashes Tom Felton romance rumours

Harry Potter's Emma Watson Squashes Tom Felton Romance Rumours By Kissing Another Man

News

Shirley Ballas said she received death threats over sending Dev Griffin home

Strictly Come Dancing Judge Shirley Ballas Received Death Threats Over Dev Griffin And Dianne Buswell's Elimination

TV & Film