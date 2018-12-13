Cheryl Drops Merchandise Line Including ‘Love Made Me Do It’ Hoodies & T-Shirts

13 December 2018, 15:27

Cheryl has released official merchandise
Cheryl has released official merchandise. Picture: instagram

Cheryl has dropped official merchandise including ‘Love Made Me Do It’ hoodies and T-shirts.

Cheryl announced the news in a social media post.

It read: "I got cute hoodies. link in bio if you wanna check them out."

Prices range from £22.99 to £44.99 and and all of the pieces feature lyrics from her comeback song ‘Love Made Me Do It’.

They’re available to buy on her official website.

The hoodies are described as ‘a comfortable and cool staple in your casual wardrobe’, with ‘soft, organic cotton material’ and a ‘raw edged hem’.

Cheryl smashed her performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball last weekend as she performed a medley of her hit songs ‘Fight For This Love’ and ‘Call My Name’.

She also revealed that, despite the rumours, she is not dating Black Panther star Michael B Jordan - yet!

