Cheryl 'Really Upset' With Liam Payne Over Comments He Made About Their Relationship On Table Manners Podcast

Cheryl is not happy with comments Liam Payne made about their relationship on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast.

Cheryl is reportedly ‘really upset’ with Liam Payne after he claimed the pair ‘rubbed off on each other in a bad way’ during their two-and-a-half-year relationship.

Liam made the comments on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast.

"I think we kind of rubbed off on each other a little bit in that way. In a bad way, actually,” he said.

He added: “All of that stuff puts so much pressure on a relationship.

"For her, if you were going out somewhere, it would take so long to get out of the door because you're just so worried."

He also opened up about how ‘strict’ the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer is with heir son Bear.

“She surprises me. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Woah!’ I’ve been on the receiving end of [her strictness] quite a lot,” he said.

An insider has now revealed to New! magazine that Cheryl feels Liam has painted her in a ‘really unfair’ light.

The source said: “She feels Liam is being really unfair painting her as a controlling figure in his life.

“She admits she was very clear about what she expected from Liam during the relationship, and even after it, because she felt she had a right to expect certain behaviours from him for the sake of bringing up a child as a united force. But she never bullied him or tried to stifle his ambitions.”

The source added: “Cheryl feels like she is being made the scapegoat for any of Liam’s unfulfilled ambitions and that he’s using their relationship as a way to justify that.

"She’s really upset because the one thing she has always shown Liam is loyalty and all she wanted was the same back.”The source added:

“She’s in a no-win situation. She wants a nice, stable environment for Bear, but at the same time she feels she’s always the one who bites her tongue and has to be the bigger person.”

Cheryl was also reportedly angry that Liam, who is now dating model Maya Henry, revealed the pair really split in January 2018. Not July 2018, which is when they announced the break-up to the public.

Liam said: “We broke up around For You [Liam’s 2018 duet with Rita Ora], actually, which is quite interesting.”

This new revelation would mean they were not actually a couple when they famously put on a united front at the BRITs in the February.

However, Cheryl hit back at the claims with a statement, saying: "This is a nonsense story. Liam doesn’t say on the podcast that they split up in January or at the time of release of ‘For You’.

"That is [the tabloid's] wrong interpretation of his quote. The couple 100 per cent split in July 2018 as was well documented. This is just an agenda driven story once again."

