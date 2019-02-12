Katy Perry's Shoe Line Is Removed From Stores Following Blackface Controversy

12 February 2019, 07:18 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 07:45

Katy Perry's fashion line has been removed after her shoes were claimed to promote blackface
Katy Perry's fashion line has been removed after her shoes were claimed to promote blackface. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

Katy Perry is facing backlash after shoes from her fashion line were said to include racist features.

The 'Roar' singer is reportedly removing two styles of her footwear from her fashion range, after concerns that it resembles blackface.

Katy Perry is set to remove her Ora Face Block Heel and the Rue Face Slip On Loafers - each priced at £100 - after complaints.

The shoes - that also come in beige - have been removed from the likes of Walmart, but are still available on multiple on websites.

This happens after Gucci was recently under fire for selling a similar looking jumper, which was compared to blackface.

Sources close to Katy Perry have said that she never intended to be racist or offensive, but has decided to pull the line of shoes "in order to be respectful".

Katy has previously been accused of cultural appropriation. The singer was slammed for wearing crownrows in the music video for 'This Is How We Do'.

