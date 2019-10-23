Harry Styles Showed Niall Horan Songs From HS2 & One Direction Fans Are Stanning

23 October 2019, 16:57

Niall Horan has admitted he loves Harry Styles' new music.
Niall Horan has admitted he loves Harry Styles' new music. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan admitted Harry Styles showed him unheard songs from his new album and he loves it.

Harry Styles has showed Niall Horan unheard songs from his new album, and the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer admitted he loves them.

During an interview at the 2019 BMI Awards, Niall reportedly admitted that he is yet to hear the whole album, but loves what he has heard so far.

Harry Styles Stores His Clothes In A Cryogenic Vault Guarded By 24-Hour Security

He said: “I’ve heard bits of Harry’s album, it’s good. It’s really good. We have always been on a cycle of doing the album throughout the year and then bringing out a single in September, October and then the album out at the end of the year.

“I don’t think any of us [One Direction members] have got off it. It’s something we never really thought about. It turns out we’ve released at the same time.”

Harry, who recently dropped ‘Lights Up’, isn’t the only one with new music as his band members; Niall, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have also been working on new material.

The 25-year-old Irish singer, who has recently shut down rumours that he’s dating Selena Gomez, joined The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill and admitted this is the most excited he’s ever been about releasing music, as he revealed NH2 is nearly ready.

Liam, who has recently opened up about his relationship with Cheryl, sent fans into a frenzy after teasing the release of his debut album on Twitter, with the speculation that the rest of his album is on its way.

Music News Facts tweeted, saying: “Liam Payne will release his debut album, ‘LP1’ on December 6th according to various retailers.”

Louis dropped a teaser on social media, after sharing a number of cryptic cut-off pictures, saying: “Got something hiding around online for you… here’s a head start.”

View this post on Instagram

Trampoline 🎶 @shaedband

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Zayn has appeared on two songs recently after announcing ‘Trampoline’ with pop trio Shaed and ‘Rumours’ with Sabrina Claudio.

1D fans are already excited to hear even more music from the boys, and it seems they’re equally happy to share it with each other – we are so here for it!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  4. 4
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Don't Leave Me Lonely artwork
    Don't Leave Me Lonely
    Mark Ronson feat. Yebba
    itunes
  6. 6
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  7. 7
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  10. 10
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  13. 13
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  14. 14
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  16. 16
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  17. 17
    47 (feat. Stefflon Don)
    Steel Banglez, Sidhu Moose Wala, MIST
    itunes
  18. 18
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  26. 26
    Harleys in Hawaii
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  27. 27
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  28. 28
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  30. 30
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  31. 31
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  32. 32
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  34. 34
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  36. 36
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
