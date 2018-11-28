Jewellers In Horsforth Ram Raided

A tipper truck has been used to ram raid a jewellers in Horsforth in West Yorkshire.

Police say a Ford tipper truck was driven into the shop window of Leevans jewellers on Town Street in Horsforth just after 4pm on Tuesday 27th November.

Two male suspects were in the vehicle. They were wearing dark tops with the hoods up and were seen fleeing the scene in a silver Ford car.

No one was injured during the raid.

Anyone who witnessed it is being asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180595293 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.