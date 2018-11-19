Gang Raids Toy Store In Leeds

19 November 2018, 15:07 | Updated: 19 November 2018, 15:09

Smyth toys

Police say the raid happened on Sunday night and a silver/grey Ford Focus was used to smash through the glass front doors of Smyths Toys Store at Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park.

The car was reversed into the doors while the store was closed but there were still staff working inside.

One staff member was threatened with a hammer and the group of men got away with a number of games consoles which the store had been stocked with ahead of Christmas.

The consoles were loaded into the Ford Focus and also a silver Kia that was parked outside.

Both cars were later found abandoned in Hyde Park and Gipton.

West Yorkshire Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the raid or saw either of the vehicles. They also want any information about new games consoles being offered for sale in suspicious circumstances.

