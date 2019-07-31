'Claudia's Law' comes into force

31 July 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 11:27

Claudia Lawrence

The law is named after missing chef Claudia Lawrence from York who disappeared in 2009.

The new law allows families to take control of their missing loved ones' financial affairs.

It will mean they can handle everyday things like making mortgage payments and suspending direct debits for bills.

35 year old Claudia Lawrence vanished without a trace ten years ago and was reported missing after not turning up for work at the University of York.

Her father Peter Lawrence has been campaigning for years for the new legislation and said "several hundred families" are "queuing up" to make use of it.

The new law means families can apply to the High Court for guardianship of the affairs of a person after they have been missing for 90 days or longer.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Jesy Nelson posts honest Instagram about overcoming cruel labels

Jesy Nelson's Heartbreaking Post About Overcoming Self-Hatred After Trolls Destroyed Her Confidence

Little Mix

Maura Higgins said she was simply shocked by Amber and Greg's Love Island win

Love Island's Maura Higgins Explains Why She Had A Sour Face When Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Were Announced As Winners

TV & Film

Amber & Greg talk prize money and going exclusive

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On

TV & Film

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got tattoos in tribute to their dog

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Matching Tattoos In Tribute To Their Dead Dog
How much is Perrie Edwards worth?

Perrie Edwards' Net Worth: How Much Is The Little Mix Singer Worth?

Little Mix