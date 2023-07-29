It's A Jonas Brothers Winning Weekend!

29 July 2023, 09:00

It's an Ibiza Winning Weekend!
It's an Ibiza Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

This Winning Weekend you can win a pair of tickets to see the Jonas Brothers.

We're giving you the chance to be one of the first people in the world to get your hands on tickets to the Jonas Brothers, when they bring their tour to the UK in 2024.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th July for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Seven artwork
    Seven
    Jung Kook & Latto
    itunes
  2. 2
    Disconnect artwork
    Disconnect
    Becky Hill feat. Chase & Status
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vampire artwork
    Vampire
    Olivia Rodrigo
    itunes
  4. 4
    0800 Heaven artwork
    0800 Heaven
    Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x Ella Henderson
    itunes
  5. 5
    Rush artwork
    Rush
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  6. 6
    What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    Miracle (Mau P Remix) artwork
    Miracle (Mau P Remix)
    Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  8. 8
    (It Goes Like) Nanana artwork
    (It Goes Like) Nanana
    Peggy Gou
    itunes
  9. 9
    Anti-Hero artwork
    Anti-Hero
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  10. 10
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    As It Was artwork
    As It Was
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  12. 12
    Padam Padam artwork
    Padam Padam
    Kylie Minogue
    itunes
  13. 13
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Giving Me artwork
    Giving Me
    Jazzy
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dance The Night
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Calm Down
    Rema & Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    Unhealthy artwork
    Unhealthy
    Anne-Marie & Shania Twain
    itunes
  18. 18
    Who Told You artwork
    Who Told You
    J Hus feat. Drake
    itunes
  19. 19
    Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
    Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
    itunes
  20. 20
    Million Dollar Bill
    Beyond Chicago,Majestic & Alex Mills
    itunes
  21. 21
    How Does It Feel
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  22. 22
    Good Love
    Hannah Laing & RoRo
    itunes
  23. 23
    React artwork
    React
    Switch Disco & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Say Love artwork
    Don't Say Love
    Leigh-Anne
    itunes
  25. 25
    Dancing is Healing
    Rudimental,Charlotte Plank & Vibe Chemistry
    itunes
  26. 26
    Eyes Closed
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Love Like This artwork
    Love Like This
    ZAYN
    itunes
  28. 28
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix) artwork
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix)
    Jax Jones & Calum Scott
    itunes
  29. 29
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mind Your Business artwork
    Mind Your Business
    Will.I.Am x Britney Spears
    itunes
  31. 31
    Wish You The Best
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    I Can See You (Taylor's Version)
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  33. 33
    Waffle House artwork
    Waffle House
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  34. 34
    Asking artwork
    Asking
    Sonny Fodera & MK feat. Clementine...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Popular artwork
    Popular
    The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti & Madonna
    itunes
  36. 36
    Sprinter
    300
    itunes
  37. 37
    Baby Don't Hurt Me
    David Guetta,Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
    itunes
  38. 38
    Don't Think Twice artwork
    Don't Think Twice
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  39. 39
    Pointless
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  40. 40
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
