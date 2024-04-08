How To Play 'The Bong Game'

How to play 'The Bong Game'. Picture: Global

How do you enter The Bong Game? We've got the details on how to play.

We have a new game for you on Capital where you could be getting your hands on thousands of pounds – but only if you can hold your nerve long enough!

We'll offer you increasing amounts of money and all you have to do to win is shout 'stop!' before you hear the 'bong' sound which signifies the end of the game.

But if you get greedy and hear that 'bong', you leave with nothing.

'The Bong Game’ – FAQs and Rules

The full rules are available here. You must be aged 18 or over to enter this competition.

How much does it cost to enter?

Text entries into 'The Bong Game' cost £2 plus your standard network rate. Entry packages through Capital’s Win+ platform start from £2. You can also enter via phone call, for full details please see the full t&cs here.

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting CASH, to 83958. You can also enter online through Capital’s Win+ platform.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of the UK. If you live in The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Do I have to be available to answer my phone to win?

Yes, you’ll need to be available to answer your phone when the lines close at 7am the following morning.

What number will you call from?

We can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone if we call you. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.

How much can I win?

Depending on when you shout “stop” you can win a cash prize of a minimum of £100 and a maximum of £10,000. If you don’t shout “stop” before the bong sounds, you won’t win anything.

Could my entry be picked at random at any point during the competition?

Your entry will only be valid for the round you enter and you have the same chance of winning whether you enter via text or online through Capital’s Win+ platform or via Phone call. After each round we’ll reset the lines. You’ll need to enter again if you want to be included in the next draw.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message.

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this:

O2: o2.co.uk

Vodafone:Vodafone.co.uk

EE: ee.co.uk

Sky: sky.com/help/home/sky-mobile

Three: three.co.uk

Virgin: virginmedia.com/mobile

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using the contact details above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after I sent my text

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won a cash prize, you can’t win again.

I tried to enter via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ there are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Additionally, your mobile phone network might not allow this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Contact PayPal if in doubt.

I missed a call – was it from Capital?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I was a winner on another Capital competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org

.You can read the full terms and conditions for "The Bong Game" here