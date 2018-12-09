Zara Larsson – ‘Lush Life’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
9 December 2018, 20:01
We wish we could bottle Zara Larsson's energy after this #CapitalJBB performance because it was incredible!
Swedish sensation Zara Larsson is one of the most exciting performers around, and she certainly didn't disappoint with a #CapitalJBB performance for the ages.
'Lush Life' is a song we never get tired of hearing, and even though Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola is all about the festive vibes, the summer feels of this track warmed up London's O2 a treat.
When 16,000 fans sing back every word of the song which helped launch your career in the UK, that's a special moment and from Zara's reaction you could tell she had the best time.
Check out Zara's performance of ‘Lush Life’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Zara Larsson – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
'Lush Life'
'Never Forget You'
'Ain't My Fault'
'Ruin My Life'
'I Would Like'
Zara Larsson – ‘Lush Life’ Lyrics
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
It was a crush
But I couldn't, couldn't get enough
It was a rush
But I gave it up
It was a crush
Now I might have went and said too much
But that's all it was
So I gave it up
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
It was a crush
I kept saying Imma stay in touch
But that thing went bust
So I gave it up
No tricks, no bluff
I'm just better off without them cuffs
Yeah the sun won't set on us
Went low, went high
Still waters run dry
Gotta get back in the groove
I ain't ever worry
Went low, went high
What matters is now
Getting right back in the mood
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
