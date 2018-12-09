Zara Larsson – ‘Lush Life’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

We wish we could bottle Zara Larsson's energy after this #CapitalJBB performance because it was incredible!

Swedish sensation Zara Larsson is one of the most exciting performers around, and she certainly didn't disappoint with a #CapitalJBB performance for the ages.

'Lush Life' is a song we never get tired of hearing, and even though Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola is all about the festive vibes, the summer feels of this track warmed up London's O2 a treat.

Zara Larsson at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018 live. Picture: Fanatic

When 16,000 fans sing back every word of the song which helped launch your career in the UK, that's a special moment and from Zara's reaction you could tell she had the best time.

Check out Zara's performance of ‘Lush Life’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Zara Larsson – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Lush Life'

'Never Forget You'

'Ain't My Fault'

'Ruin My Life'

'I Would Like'

Zara Larsson – ‘Lush Life’ Lyrics

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when morning comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

It was a crush

But I couldn't, couldn't get enough

It was a rush

But I gave it up

It was a crush

Now I might have went and said too much

But that's all it was

So I gave it up

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when morning comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

It was a crush

I kept saying Imma stay in touch

But that thing went bust

So I gave it up

No tricks, no bluff

I'm just better off without them cuffs

Yeah the sun won't set on us

Went low, went high

Still waters run dry

Gotta get back in the groove

I ain't ever worry

Went low, went high

What matters is now

Getting right back in the mood

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when morning comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah Imma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when morning comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late

