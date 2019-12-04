Instagram Model Who Allegedly 'Cheated' With Travis Scott Addresses Relationship With Rapper & Shades Kylie Jenner

4 December 2019, 12:48

Instagram Model who was linked to Travis Scott shaded Kylie Jenner
The woman who was reportedly the reason behind Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's break-up, has spoken out about the claims.

Model @yungsweeetro, who had been romantically linked to Travis Scott while he was in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, has taken to Instagram live to address the cheating rumours.

She said in the video: “Just like in the beginning, when this s**t started with Trav in March I was like let me be quiet and not say anything and maybe it’ll go away.”

Kylie Jenner & Drake Dating Rumours Continue Following Travis Scott Split

Fans started responding during the live, claiming she was speaking about it for 'clout' - which means for reputation or credit.

Ro, whose real name is Rojean Kar, hit back, saying: “This is the other thing that bothers me is like you guys say ‘she did this for clout’ I did what for clout b**ch? I said I don’t know him for clout?"

Ro and Travis Scott have known each other for years
“I didn’t address the story for clout? It doesn’t even make sense. If I wanted clout, I was getting offered a lot of money to do interviews, I didn’t do a single interview, I didn’t do a single thing that would harm that b**ch,” she added.

Kylie’s fans responded to the clip, saying it was all fake news and that the model was 'stalking' the makeup mogul, with one tweeting: "This girls is just a stalker. it’s SO CLEAR she’s faking everything!

"Do you guys really believe travis is madly in love with this weird chick?"

As the video went on, she apologised for calling the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister names, continuing: “I didn’t do a single wrong thing, in that situation all I’ve done is say please leave me alone, please leave me out of it.

“Even when she wanted me to say please leave her alone because she started getting called the side chick, I still did that and respected everybody’s wishes.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been co-parenting Stormi Webster
Unsurprisingly, everyone on social media went into a frenzy, with one writing: “Legit she confirmed her and Travis lol we all heard it [sic].”

“Lmao I’ve been waiting for her to admit it! [sic],” added another.

Kylie and Travis split in October and it was quickly speculated the reason was an affair, after fans noticed an array of photos posted on the model and rapper’s separate Instagram pages, but in the same locations.

The pair have been spending a lot of time together lately as they are prioritising and co-parenting their daughter, Stormi Webster.

