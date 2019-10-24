Niall Horan Is Dropping A New Version Of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ And Fans Can’t Wait

Niall Horan has teased a new take on 'Nice To Meet Ya'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Niall Horan has announced he is dropping a new version of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ and fans are so here for it.

Niall Horan is releasing an entirely different version of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ and fans are stanning hard.

The 26-year-old ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker, who has recently been romantically linked to Selena Gomez, took to Twitter to announce the good news.

He said: “Got a new version of Nice To Meet Ya coming out at midnight tonight local time!”

Fans of the One Direction star immediately sent a string of responses, speculating what the new version could be.

One tweeted: “An acoustic version?? Oh my god.”

“WHY DO YOU COME OUT OF THE NOWHERE TO ATTACK US LIKE THAT AY,” added another.

It’s clear to say Niall has the fandom stirring after the 1D boys have (thankfully) all been active lately.

The Irish singer recently revealed Harry Styles has shown him unheard songs from HS2, with Directioners sharing their love for Narry.

During an interview at the 2019 BMI Awards, Niall reportedly admitted he hasn’t heard the whole album yet, but he loves the snippets Haz showed him.

He said: “I’ve heard bits of Harry’s album, it’s good. It’s really good. We have always been on a cycle of doing the album throughout the year and then bringing out a single in September, October and then the album out at the end of the year.

“I don’t think any of us [One Direction members] have got off it. It’s something we never really thought about. It turns out we’ve released at the same time.”

Niall and Harry, who recently dropped ‘Lights Up’, aren’t the only 1D boys dropping bangers as Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have also been busy working on new material.

One fan wrote: “LOVE THAT ONE DIRECTION HAVE DECIDED TO RELEASE MUSIC AND ALBUMS AT THE SAME TIME WHILST MY BROKE A** HAS TO FIND THE MONEY TO AFFORD THEIR TOUR!! HAHA SO FUN.”

Meanwhile, some fans are hoping their respective comebacks will be like a mini reunion.

