Liam Payne exclusively talks about One Direction Christmas reunion

Liam Payne opens up about One Direction reunion. Picture: PA

Familiar singer reveals 1D boys are ‘closest they’ve been for a while’ despite rumoured Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik feud.

Liam Payne has excited One Direction fans once more as he’s exclusively revealed to Roman Kemp at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball a Christmas reunion could be on the cards.

Back in London to spend the festive season with his family, and of course baby Bear who he has with Cheryl, the Familiar singer has revealed this is the first time the band have been in the same city for a while.

Speaking about his fellow One Direction bandmates, Liam said: “I spoke to Niall (Horan) the other day and we were both super jet lagged – we spent four hours on FaceTime and we had a great time!

The One Direction star revealed all to Roman Kemp at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

“It’s always girlfriend stuff with Niall! I’m terrible, I can’t help anyone.”

Going on to reveal the potential of a reunion with the others, he told Roman: “I hope to see them over Christmas but we are so busy and tired, it is what it is.

“I saw Louis over the course of X Factor but I haven’t seen Harry in a while.

“I think this is the first time we’ve all been in London at the same time so it’s the closest we’ve been as a band for a while, so why not?”

Liam Payne admitted their hectic schedules means it's very hard to meet up. Picture: PA

The One Direction boys made headlines this week when Zayn Malik released his new single, Good Years.

It’s believed Louis Tomlinson thought some of the lyrics were aimed at the band, however, fans have been trying their hardest to keep the peace.

One tweeted: “C’MON @Louis_Tomlinson and @zaynmalik end this!! Please please please y'all are breaking my heart please end this!!”

