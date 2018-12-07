Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik Fans Try To Keep The Peace As Tensions Flair

Fans are trying to keep the peace between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik after he appeared to indirect tweet in response to Zayn's new song that people think addresses his time in One Direction.

When Zayn dropped his new track 'Good Years' yesterday which includes some pretty serious lyrics that allude to his time in One Direction, Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to not-so-subtly throw some shade at his former band mate, branding him a 'hypocrite' and now fans are desperately trying to keep the peace between the two.

Zayn's song include the lyrics: "I'd rather be anywhere, anywhere but here/ I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears/ I pray to God I didn't waste all my good years" which most (including, it seems, Louis) have concluded was about his time with the band, which he left in 2016.

ZAYN DIDNT HAVE TO SNAP THIS HARD BUT HE DID AND NOW I CANT STOP CRYING#GoodYears pic.twitter.com/CZfhPRu43b — jag (@icaruzfaIIz) December 6, 2018

After he tweeted, fans pleaded with the X Factor judge to not start beef, even saying that he was 'breaking their hearts', where as other people denied that Zayn's song was about One Direction at all.

C'MON @Louis_Tomlinson and @zaynmalik end this!! Please please please y'all are breaking my heart please end this!! — Abhay (@Abhay13480873) December 7, 2018

Please Louis, tell us this isn't about who we all think its about or is it just a complete coincidence that Zayn brought his new song out and you just happened to tweet this around the same time? — 𝕮𝖍𝖑𝖔𝖊 (@nhwildestdreams) December 6, 2018

louis and zayn both need to talk like really really really have a good talk, about everything they did wrong, to apologize for what they said to each other i don’t know but please bring zouis back i’m hurt — 𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐚 ◟̽◞̽🎗 (@vinylwts) December 6, 2018

We're seriously hoping the boys don't continue any beef, we can't deal with any more dramas, especially from these two!

