Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik Fans Try To Keep The Peace As Tensions Flair

7 December 2018, 11:43 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 11:45

Fans are trying to keep the peace between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik after he appeared to indirect tweet in response to Zayn's new song that people think addresses his time in One Direction.

When Zayn dropped his new track 'Good Years' yesterday which includes some pretty serious lyrics that allude to his time in One Direction, Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to not-so-subtly throw some shade at his former band mate, branding him a 'hypocrite' and now fans are desperately trying to keep the peace between the two.

Louis Tomlinson Appears To Hit Out At Zayn Over His New Song Which 'Refers To One Direction's Split'

Louis Tomlinson cryptically tweets about Zayn Malik after new song
Louis Tomlinson cryptically tweets about Zayn Malik after new song. Picture: Twitter

Zayn's song include the lyrics: "I'd rather be anywhere, anywhere but here/ I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears/ I pray to God I didn't waste all my good years" which most (including, it seems, Louis) have concluded was about his time with the band, which he left in 2016.

After he tweeted, fans pleaded with the X Factor judge to not start beef, even saying that he was 'breaking their hearts', where as other people denied that Zayn's song was about One Direction at all.

We're seriously hoping the boys don't continue any beef, we can't deal with any more dramas, especially from these two!

