Liam Payne And Maya Henry ‘Still A Couple’ Despite Split Rumours

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are still dating. Picture: Getty

After claims Liam Payne and Maya Henry had ended their relationship, it has been reported that the couple are still going strong.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have shut down claims that they have split.

The 'Stack It Up’ hitmaker and model were said to have called time on their relationship after a tabloid reported: “They decided to go their separate ways but he isn’t moping and wants to put it behind him.

“He has been telling people he is single and is looking to the future.”

However, a source has now revealed to another report that the couple are still going strong, saying: "Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together."

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been dating for six months. Picture: Instagram

"Both been taking time off social media lately and enjoying each other’s company away from the spotlight,” they added.

The One Direction star has been dating 19-year-old Maya since August 2019, when they were first spotted holding hands on a date night in Mayfair, London.

He later confirmed their romance in September, when he joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

He said: “We’re fairly happy at the moment. I’m just past the point of where I’m bothered or not. It’s not worth my happiness; I’d just rather go out and do what I want. I’ve got nothing to hide.”

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are reportedly 'taking time off social media'. Picture: Getty

The lovebirds made appearances on each other’s social media later that month and Liam called Maya the reason for having the ‘biggest smile’ on his face.

Taking to Instagram, he penned: “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though. This has been the most amazing release week to date! Massive thank you to all my team for helping setting it all up and making it run smooth.

“Then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. Love you all let’s stack this sh** up.”

The pair first met in 2015, when she attended a 1D meet and greet in the US - where Maya is from.

