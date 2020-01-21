Liam Payne Congratulates Louis Tomlinson On 'Walls' & Fans Are Loving It

Liam Payne supporting Louis Tomlinson's new music is every fan's dream. Picture: Getty Images/ Louis Tomlinson @instagram

Liam Payne has been showing his former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, some love for his latest track 'Walls' on Instagram, and fans couldn't be happier.

Liam Payne's been showing his former One Direction bandmate and friend Louis Tomlinson some love for his latest song and title track from his upcoming debut album, 'Walls'

Commenting under Louis' Instagram announcement the video for 'Walls', which the 28-year-old filmed in the Moroccan desert, was now released, Liam wrote: "Congrats brother!" with plenty of praise emojis, and we couldn't be more here for this bromance.

Liam wasn't the only person singing Louis' praises, with fans flooding his comments calling the video 'amazing', 'art', and his 'best one yet.'

Liam Payne congratulates Louis Tomlinson on his latest track 'Walls'. Picture: Instagram @liampayne

Fans congratulate Louis Tomlinson on his 'best video yet' for 'Walls'. Picture: Instagram @louistomlinson

Louis, who is gearing up for the release of his debut album four years after the band announced their indefinite hiatus, recently admitted he was seriously upset about the boys splitting up, saying they were too 'big' to have called it quits when they did.

He told The Telegraph: "I was f***ing fuming at first. We were working really hard – people have said overworked, but we weren’t overworked, that’s just what happens when you’re a band that size, though I understand. I thought I’d mentally prepared myself for a break, but it hit me hard."

Louis' album drops on January 31st, and he released the track list along with a seriously cool mural painted on the side of a wall (pun intended? We're unsure) on Brick Lane, with even a few luckily timed fans bumping into the 'Two Of Us' singer as he visited the art along with the artist, Jay Kaes.

We're so happy to have new music from Louis, and it just makes it that little bit sweeter he has the full support of his good mate, Liam, the whole way- this is the 2020 energy we'd like to keep!

