Katy Perry And Taylor Swift ‘Text A Lot’ Since Repairing Their Feud

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have healed their rift. Picture: Getty / PA

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift officially ended their feud in 2018, and the stars are still working on their friendship.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift revealed they’d healed their rift last year when Katy appeared in Tay Tay’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video, and the ‘Roar’ singer has now confessed they’re in frequent communication as they continue to get their friendship back on track.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, Katy, 35, said the international superstars “text a lot” ever since she sent a real olive branch to end their fallout.

Katy Perry Has Explained Why Her Feud With Taylor Swift Ended

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” she said.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift fell out when Katy apparently poached Taylor's backing dancers. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry starred in Taylor Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down' video. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

She also praised Taylor's documentary, Miss Americana: "I was impressed by her documentary because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.

“I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t."

Asked about the significance of her part in Taylor’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ video, Katy said: “It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to… We wanted it to be an example of unity.

“Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful.”

Katy reached out to Taylor in May 2018, by sending her an olive branch on the first day of her ‘Reputation’ tour.

A note that came with the branch began with: “I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunication and hurt feelings between us.”

Taylor shared a video of the surprise gift on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Thank you Katy. So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.”

Their long-running feud kicked off when Katy poached Taylor’s backing dancers from her Red arena tour in 2012.

Taylor seemed to reference their feud when she penned ‘Bad Blood’ about an unnamed pop star which includes lyrics such as, “‘Cause, baby, now we’ve got bad blood, you know it used to be mad love, so take a look what you’ve done, ‘cause baby, now we’ve got bad blood”

Katy hit back by tweeting: “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing,” and later released ‘Swish Swish’ which was thought to be a comeback track.

It included the lyrics, “A tiger don’t lose no sleep, don’t need no opinions, from a shellfish or a sheep.”

Katy later said in 2017 during a livestream to promote her album ‘Witness’ she forgave Taylor and was “sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

She added: “And like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’”

