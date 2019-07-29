Jessie J Shuts Down Questions About Channing Tatum During Interview

Jessie J refused to answer questions about Channing Tatum. Picture: Getty

The 'Price Tag' singer refused to answer questions about her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, as she was being interview about her show, The Voice Kids.

During a recent interview about The Voice Kids, Jessie J was asked about her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, to which she refused to answer.

While on This Morning, Ben Shephard mentioned Channing's recent appearance on the show, as he was promoting Magic Mike Live in London.

Ben said "That’s a performance that seems...," while speaking about the 21 Jump Street's star's dance moves, until Jessie J interrupted him.

"The opposite of The Voice Kids," said the 'Price Tag' singer, shutting off Ben Shephard. "Let’s stay focused on The Voice Kids," continued Jessie J, as she swerved the topic.

Jessie's fans were quick to praise her for shutting down the questions, by taking to Twitter to say "Why was Ben Shepard trying to bring Magic Mike into an interview about The Voice Kids??," and "so stupid trying to bring her love life into everything."

Channing Tatum and Jessie J first started relationship rumours in October 2018, after a source said that Jenna, Channing's ex, was aware that he was dating. They have since gone public by sharing photos of themselves together on social media.