Jess Glynne – ‘These Days’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

It hit the number one spot on the chart and Jess Glynne's #CapitalJBB performance of 'These Days' definitely hit the top spot in our hearts!

When Jess Glynne teamed up with Rudimental, Macklemore and Dan Caplen for 'These Days', we knew something special was on the cards, so when it went straight to the top of the charts we weren't surprised.

Even though Jess was performing the hit song by herself this time around, she completely owned the stage at London's O2 and filled the iconic venue with her stunning vocals.

Jess Glynne on stage. Picture: PA

The 16,000 strong crowd were in strong voice too and backed Jess up with some solid vocals of their own - not a bad way to make your mark on the #CapitalJBB 2018!

Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘These Days’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Hold My Hand'

'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'

'These Days'

'Thursday'

'Rather Be'

'All I Am'

'I'll Be There'

Jess Glynne – ‘These Days’ Lyrics

I know you moved onto someone new

Hope life is beautiful

You were the light for me to find my truth

I just wanna say, thank you

Leaving to find my soul

Told her I had to go

And I know it ain't pretty

When our hearts get broke

Too young to feel this old

Watching us both turn cold

Oh, I know it ain't pretty

When two hearts get broke

Yeah, I know it ain't pretty

When two hearts get broke

I hope someday

We'll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We'll lay to rest

And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days

These days, these days

These days, these days

Three years of ups and downs

Nothing to show for it now

And I know it ain't pretty when the fire burns out

Calling me when I'm drunk, remind me of what I've done

And I know it ain't pretty when you're trying to move on, yeah

I hope someday

We'll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We'll lay to rest

And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

These days, these days

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

To these days, these days

Cigarettes in the ash tray

Reminiscing on those past days

I thought you’d end up with my last name

But that changed

And I travelled around the world

Think where you living at now?

I heard you moved to Oxford

Got an apartment and settled down

And every once in a while

I start texting

Write a paragraph

But then I delete the message

Think 'bout you like a pasttime

I could cry you a river

Get you baptised or

I wasn't ready to act right

Used to always think I'd get you back, right

They say that things fall apart (yeah)

We were gonna move to Brooklyn

You were gonna study Art (oh no, oh)

Love is just a tool

To remind us who we are

And that we are not alone

When we're walking in the dark

I hope someday

We'll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We'll lay to rest

And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days

We'll wish we could come back to these days, these days (these days, these days, these days)

