Jess Glynne Brought ALL Her Chart-Topping Tunes To The #CapitalJBB 2018

9 December 2018, 21:31

From 'Hold My Hand' and 'Rather Be' to her latest single 'Thursday', Jesse Glynne brought ALL her biggest and best hits to the #CapitalJBB stage!

There's no stopping Jess Glynne when it comes to the UK charts - having amassed the most number one singles of all time by a female solo artist, Jess is truly in a league of her own and she proved it on stage at the #CapitalJBB.

Opening her hit-filled set with 'Hold My Hand', went on to showcase those famously flawless vocals on the likes of 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' and 'These Days' before she got the crowd involved on a stunning version of 'Thursday'.

Jess' Clean Bandit collab 'Rather Be' swiftly followed before the chart-superstar treat the crowd to another track from her latest album in the shape of 'All I Am' - you're too good to us Jess!

But it didn't stop there as Jess even found time to nail a live version of the brillaint 'I'll Be There' to close a set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball which can only be described as spectacular.

When Jess Glynne touched down at the #CapitalJBB she headed down to our red carpet and posed for some fire pictures, dressed in a gorgeous red crop top and grey trousers.

Jess Glynne on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Jess Glynne at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Jess Glynne - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Hold My Hand'
'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'
'These Days'
'Thursday'
'Rather Be'
'All I Am'
'I'll Be There'

