Who Is Ephrata? Model From Harry Styles’ 'Watermelon Sugar' Music Video: Age, Instagram & Where You’ve Seen Her Before

21 May 2020, 13:20 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 13:21

Harry Styles dropped the 'Watermelon Sugar' visuals on May 18
Harry Styles dropped the 'Watermelon Sugar' visuals on May 18, but who is Ephrata? Picture: YouTube

Ephrata has become a hot topic after appearing in Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar music video and branding him the ‘consent king’, but who is she, how old is she and why is she familiar?

Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar is the music video of dreams and model Ephrata has been receiving a lot of love from the One Direction star’s fans, after appearing in the iconic visuals.

Being known as the lucky girl who got to kiss the ‘Adore You’ star on the cheek, fans instantly had hundreds of questions to ask her.

Did Harry Styles Film 'Watermelon Sugar' On The Same Beach As 1D's 'What Makes You Beautiful?'

Ephrata decided to go on Instagram live to answer some highly-anticipated questions, along with fellow model Aalany McMahan, who also appeared alongside her and Harry in the video.

She proved that the ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker is really and truly the icon we all know and love after branding him the ‘consent king’ because he was always asking permission before interactions while filming - and we love to see it!

So, how old is Ephrata? What’s her Instagram and where have I seen her before? Here’s what we know…

How old is Ephrata?

Ephrata called Harry Styles a 'consent king'
Ephrata called Harry Styles a 'consent king'. Picture: Instagram

The model is 20 years old, according to her Instagram, as she shared a Homecoming post in 2018.

Ephrata’s birthday is February 16, which makes her an Aquarius just like Harry!

What’s Ephrata’s Instagram?

Ephrata was one of the girls in the 'Watermelon Sugar' music video
Ephrata was one of the girls in the 'Watermelon Sugar' music video. Picture: YouTube

Her account is @ephrizzy and she currently boasts over 72K followers.

The model posts stunning selfies, snaps with her friends and all-round glowy pictures!

Why you recognise Ephrata

The LA-based model has been in a number of music videos, before appearing in ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

She’s in SiR’s ‘Hair Down’ music video, which features Kendrick Lamar.

Ephrata was also living her best life in Jhene Aiko, Miguel and Future’s ‘Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)’ music video.

