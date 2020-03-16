Harry Styles Reveals How His One Naked 'Fine Line' Photo Happened

16 March 2020, 11:24

Harry Styles reveals the 'lone nude' that became part of his album artwork
Harry Styles reveals the 'lone nude' that became part of his album artwork. Picture: PA/Tim Walker- Fine Line album artwork

Harry Styles has explained how *that* naked photo came to be in his 'Fine Line' photoshoot- as his tiny desk concert sends fans into a meltdown.

Harry Styles has revealed what happened behind the scenes at his photoshoot with the infamous Tim Walker for his 'Fine Line' photoshoot to produce that naked shot of him- admitting it was literally done in one snap!

Proving once again what a professional he is whilst speaking on Australian show The Sunday Project, the 26-year-old said: "We just took the one! Would you believe it?!"

"There was just one and that was it. The lone nude."

The cover art for the album was shot by famous British photographer Tim Walker, someone Harry's said he's a huge fan of, and told Ellen DeGenerous he was persuaded to pose nude by him.

Harry said: "It was like, those trousers aren't really working so let's try it without the trousers."

"And then he looked at me and I was like, 'These pants aren't really working are they?' So that was how it worked out."

Harry Styles posed nude for 'Fine Line' album shoot
Harry Styles posed nude for 'Fine Line' album shoot. Picture: Tim Walker/ Fine Line

Elsewhere in the world of Mr. Styles- his NPR Tiny Desk concert has finally been released to the world, with the singer, along with his trusty band, performing Cherry, Watermelon Sugar, To Be So Lonely and Adore You during the intimate gig.

As well as displaying his seriously impressive vocals, the singer chatted to fans, thanking them for vibing with him, and explaining the meaning and inspiration behind his latest tracks.

The former 1D member said 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'Adore You' were both about that initial excitement when you first start seeing someone- with Harry demonstrating how he felt by shouting 'take me', which we can confirm has caused the meltdown of millions of fans all over the world, ourselves included.

Don't @ us.

