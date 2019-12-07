Liam Payne Just Watched Harry Styles Perform One Direction At The Jingle Bell Ball

7 December 2019, 22:34 | Updated: 7 December 2019, 23:19

Liam Payne watched Harry Styles perform at the Jingle Bell Ball
Liam Payne watched Harry Styles perform at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA/Global

Liam Payne watched Harry Styles from the front of the Jingle Bell Ball audience and showed his support and fandom for his former One Direction bandmate.

Liam Payne just showed he's a genuine Harry Styles fan, watching his former bandmate from the front of the crowd as the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer took to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball stage and sang 'What Makes You Beautiful.'

Harry sang a rocked up version of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' and had 18,000 people screaming for him as well as Liam, who opened the show, at the very front of the audience, watching the whole thing with his girlfriend, Maya Henry.

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Harry's show-stopping set featured brand new track, 'Adore You', 'Watermelon Sugar', and 'Lights Up' as well as classic 'Sign Of The Time', and he performed the entire thing in a rhinestone covered denim jumpsuit (open chested, of course).

Liam opened the show with his enormous category of hits including 'Stack It Up', 'Bedroom Floor', and 'Polaroid' with Jonas Blue later on, and chatted to Jimmy Hill about how 1D have performed at London's O2 the most out of anybody, besides Take That!

The 26-year-old stood in the VIP pit of the audience, watching the 'Adore You' singer intently as he commanded the stage, whipping out his trademark dance moves that we've missed oh so much.

To be honest with you guys, we can head into a new decade completely content knowing this incredible moment has gone down between the pair, and we will continue the search to find someone who looks at us the way Liam looks at Harry.

News