Finneas O’Connell Shut Down Claims That His & Billie Eilish’s Success Is Down To Parents’ ‘Connections’

25 February 2020, 15:54

Finneas O'Connell explained how he and Billie Eilish helped their parents financially. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, has clapped back at a troll who said the 'No Time To Die’ siblings were successful due to their parents' industry links.

Finneas O’Connell has responded to a tweet online, which accused him and Billie Eilish of using their parents’ ‘connections’ to attain a successful career.

It all started when the 'No Time To Die’ songwriter gave some words of wisdom to fans, writing: “A piece of advice to young creatives. 'Shooting your shot' is promoted widely and I think honestly, it’s a little overrated. 

Billie Eilish's Hairdresser Reveals Her BRITs 2020 Look Secrets, Leading Up To Her 'No Time To Die' Performance

"Work super hard alone or with your closest friends. Make s**t so good it speaks for itself. Don’t pester people to work with you, let them come to you.”

In a now-deleted tweet, the troll responded to the BRIT winner's brother with a screenshot of his Wikipedia page where it reads: “Finneas was born in Los Angeles to actress and screenwriter Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O’Connell, both of whom are also musicians.”

Finneas O'Connell shut down claims his career is down to his parents' industry links. Picture: Twitter
Finneas O'Connell defended his and Billie Eilish's 'privilege'. Picture: Twitter

Finneas hit back, penning: "During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors.

"Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher. Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry.

"I paid off their mortgage last year and billie pays them each salaries to tour with us full time though they have told us many times they would work for us for free.

"Anyone who saw us tour in 2019 knows our dad insists on sweeping the stage each night before we perform.”

Billie Eilish attended the 2020 BRITs with her brother, Finneas O'Connell. Picture: PA

Fans responded to the thread, where he had defended himself and his 'Bad Guy' singer sister, with one tweeting: “This is so amazing i know non-famous people who don't help their parents even though they have the money to, so this is so cute to me."

“Just so u know finneas u don’t have to justify urself to these people. we love yall no matter what [sic],” another added.

A third wrote: "No head starts or cheats with connections or anything like that, your success is organic."

