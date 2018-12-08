WATCH: Anne-Marie And Roman Kemp Recreated 'I Love It' On The #CapitalJBB Red Carpet

Anne-Marie took to the red carpet dressed entirely as Lil Pump, while Roman Kemp joined her as Kanye West, from the 'I Love It' video.

Anne-Marie is KWEEN when it comes to slaying the #CapitalJBB red-carpet, but this year was different because she took to the paparazzi dressed as Lil Pump.

Donning a huge block shirt and a gold chain, she wobbled her way down the red carpet, with Roman Kemp by her side.

Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

Don't panic - this wasn't her outfit of choice for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball; in fact, she wanted to prove that she was the BIGGEST BALLER this year, and decided to take on a dare we set her.

Before she jumped in the huge brown shirt, she told us that she was keen to collaborate with a few more of the Ballers, including Halsey, who she previously bumped into in the hallways.

There's only one thing we can say to see Anne-Marie in this outfit; I love it.

