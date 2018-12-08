WATCH: Anne-Marie And Roman Kemp Recreated 'I Love It' On The #CapitalJBB Red Carpet

8 December 2018, 21:55

Anne-Marie took to the red carpet dressed entirely as Lil Pump, while Roman Kemp joined her as Kanye West, from the 'I Love It' video.

Anne-Marie is KWEEN when it comes to slaying the #CapitalJBB red-carpet, but this year was different because she took to the paparazzi dressed as Lil Pump.

Donning a huge block shirt and a gold chain, she wobbled her way down the red carpet, with Roman Kemp by her side.

> Anne-Marie Once Randomly DM'd A Fan Reminding Her Of All Of Her Best Qualities

Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

Don't panic - this wasn't her outfit of choice for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball; in fact, she wanted to prove that she was the BIGGEST BALLER this year, and decided to take on a dare we set her.

Before she jumped in the huge brown shirt, she told us that she was keen to collaborate with a few more of the Ballers, including Halsey, who she previously bumped into in the hallways.

There's only one thing we can say to see Anne-Marie in this outfit; I love it.

> Grab Our App To Catch Up On Anne-Marie's Antics At The #CapitalJBB

Latest Anne-Marie News

See more Latest Anne-Marie News

Anne-Marie responded to a fan's posts about her insecurities

Anne-Marie Once Randomly DM'd A Fan Reminding Her Of All Of Her Best Qualities
Anne-Marie is coming to the Ball!

Anne-Marie Is The First Act Confirmed For The #CapitalJBB – And She Can’t Wait To Perform For You!
Anne-Marie is touring the UK as part of her 'Speak YYour Mind' 2019 tour

Anne-Marie's 2019 UK Tour – Dates, Tickets & Latest News

Anne-Marie and Shawn Mendes Bromance

Every Single Time Anne-Marie Fan-Girled For Shawn Mendes Harder Than Anyone Else
Anne-Marie Friends Test Asset

WATCH: Anne-Marie Kicks Off When She Does A Rudimental Quiz And Fails!

More News

See more More News

James Arthur performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

James Arthur Brought His Biggest Hits & Some Chrismas Classics To The #CapitalJBB Stage
Loud Luxury rocked Capital's Jingle Bell Ball!

Loud Luxury Had 16,000 People Moving Their 'Body' When The Took The #CapitalJBB Stage!
Anne-Marie performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie Performed Hit After Hit In A #CapitalJBB Set To Remember
David Guetta oddly kissed a fish backstage at #CapitalJBB

WATCH: You Need To See David Guetta French Kiss A Fish!

David Guetta

Anne-Marie on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Anne-Marie – ‘Friends’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)