Unsafe drivers caught by police lorry in Yorkshire

13 May 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 11:52

Undercover lorry

More than 200 dangerous drivers in Yorkshire have been spotted by an unmarked lorry being used by police.

The HGV supercab is one of 3 which have been on the roads for the last 12 months. Officers inside the lorry can drive alongside vehicles and film evidence of unsafe driving. The drivers are then pulled over by police cars following behind.

The most common offences spotted in Yorkshire include people not wearing a seat-belt and using a mobile phone while driving.

The three supercabs will now be spending time on the M1 with West and South Yorkshire police taking part in the week of action.

