Tour de Yorkshire medal design released

13 March 2019, 11:47 | Updated: 13 March 2019, 11:49

TDY medal 2019

It's 50 days until the Tour de Yorkshire and organisers have released pictures of what this years riders medals will look like.

All participants of the Ride will get a medal as they cross the finish line in Leeds, just hours before the professionals roll through on 5 May.

The medals have been designed by Mackenzie Thorpe who is the official tour artist. 

Mackenzie says: "I love the fact that people can join in and experience for themselves some of the excitement and thrill of the race. I was honestly delighted to be asked to design the medal and wanted to do something special, that reflected the Ride and the area, so people can take home with them a little bit of Yorkshire . I'm really pleased with how it has turned out, and hope the riders are too"

Last year 2.6 million spectators lined the route of the Tour de Yorkshire and the event is estimated to have generated £98 million for the Yorkshire economy.

