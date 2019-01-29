Six Yorkshire Stadiums To Host Rugby World Cup

Six Yorkshire towns and cities have been chosen as host venues for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Matches will be played in Leeds, York, Hull, Doncaster, Sheffield and Huddersfield. The tournament will almost exclusively be based in the north of England.

Just two of the 31 matches will take place south of Sheffield. One of those will be a semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in London and the other will be in Coventry which will stage a group match at the Ricoh Arena.

Elland Road will stage the other semi-final while the final will be held at Old Trafford.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, said: "This was an incredibly tough process given the large number of interested parties and the impressive nature of their bids.

"With so many competitive bids, we're confident that our chosen hosts will help play a role in delivering the greatest, and most inclusive, Rugby League World Cup of all time."

The full list of venues:

Group matches - Bolton, St Helens 3, Warrington 3, Leigh 3, Coventry, Doncaster 3, Workington 3, Leeds (Headingley) 3, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Hull (KCOM), Sheffield (Bramall Lane).

Quarter-finals - Bolton, Liverpool (Anfield), Huddersfield, Hull (KCOM).

Semi-finals - Leeds (Elland Road), London Emirates.

Final: Old Trafford.