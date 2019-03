Man with head stuck in window rescued in Hull

A man who got his head stuck through a first floor window in Hull has been rescued by the fire service.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to Chanterlands Avenue at 4:24 this morning.

They found a man with his head stuck fast through a first floor window.

Fire crews used a ladder and small tools to remove the window frame in order to release him.

They say he wasn't hurt.