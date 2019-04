Man seriously injured following crash

A man has been left fighting for his life following a crash in Scunthorpe.

His motorbike veered off the road and hit a lamppost on Ashbury Road at around 1:20pm on Good Friday.

The 49-year-old rider was thrown from the bike before an ambulance was called to the scene.

Police say they are still investigating as to why the bike came off the road.

They're now asking for any witnesses to come forward.