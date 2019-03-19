Leeds headteacher giving pupils food and clothes

19 March 2019, 14:27 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 14:29

A headteacher in Leeds says he has had to send disadvantaged students home with food so that they don't go hungry.

Alan McKenna is the head of the Apprenticeshop Academy in Leeds City College and says they're supporting more young people who need things like food, clothes and sanitary products. It's as a survey of headteachers suggest 9 in 10 state-funded secondary schools have provided clothing for pupils. 96% of those questioned also said they've seen pupil poverty increase over the past few years. Nearly all of the headteachers also reported an increased demand from students for in-school mental health support.

A Government spokeswoman said: "Everyone should have the chance to fulfil that spark of potential which exists in all of us and it is a fundamental part of the Department for Education's purpose.

"We are pleased that the employment rate has never been higher and wages are growing. And we support schools to provide the next generation with a world class education so they can go on to get jobs and thrive, whilst providing for themselves and their families."

"Teachers shouldn't have to step in to tackle the issues highlighted by this survey, and we're already taking action to make sure that they don't have to."

