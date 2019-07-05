Extinction Rebellion Plan "Summer Uprising"

Climate group Extinction Rebellion are planning mass protests in five cities, including in Leeds, over the summer.

It's after protests in London over the last few months.

Organiers recently U-turned on plans to disrupt flights at Heathrow in June and July.

The group say a mass-demonstration later this year would follow a "summer uprising" currently expected this month in London, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff and Glasgow.

A source said members have been told to "take the week off work and bring your tents."

The group's website says: "We can guarantee civil disobedience, family friendly spaces, love and music and an object of significance to be core elements at every site.

"This is the next phase of the Rebellion, and it will be as large, if not larger, than the International Rebellion in London, but this time distributed across the UK."

During the demonstrations earlier this year tents and banners were set up on Waterloo Bridge in London, while Oxford Circus, the capital's busiest shopping street, was blockaded by a pink boat.

Smaller protests were also staged elsewhere in the UK and Europe.

A spokeswoman for the group confirmed "there will be a rebellion in autumn" which it expects to cause more disruption than previous demonstrations.

