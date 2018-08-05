Three dead after lorry crash in Cardiff

5 August 2018, 10:16

Police have confirmed three men have been killed in Cardiff after a crash between a car and a lorry

The driver and passengers of a Ford Focus died from their injuries after the smash on Southern Way  around 4am 

Officers say the investigation's in the early stages and appealing for any witnesses to contact them. 

They say they'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, who stopped to provide assistance or anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the collision and who have not yet given their details.

