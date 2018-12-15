Elderly woman hit by car in Treorchy dies from injuries

15 December 2018, 09:05 | Updated: 15 December 2018, 09:12

treorchy cap

A 74 year old woman who was knocked down by a car in Treorchy has died in hospital.

The woman was originally thought to be unhurt after the collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa around 10.30am on 24th September in Bute Street.

It was later discovered she'd fractured her spine and passed away on Friday at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

Her family are being supported by a family liaison officer and colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident.

There have been no arrests and officers are keen to speak to a pedestrian, who it is believed, notified the Corsa driver at the scene that a collision had occurred.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Cardi B Abd James Corden tease their Carpool Karaoke

Cardi B Raps ‘Bodak Yellow’ With James Corden In Carpool Karaoke And It’s Amazing
Tyla Carr has announced the birth of her baby boy

Love Island’s Tyla Carr Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

TV & Film

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling.

Ellie Goulding Reveals That Her Engagement Ring Is Over 100 Years Old!

Ellie Goulding

Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson And Sean Ono Lennon cover 'War Is Over (Happy Xmas)

Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Mark Ronson And Sean Ono Lennon For ‘War Is Over (Happy Xmas)' Cover

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande shades Kanye West and Drake

Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Take A Subtle Swipe At Drake And Kanye West

Ariana Grande