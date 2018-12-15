Elderly woman hit by car in Treorchy dies from injuries

A 74 year old woman who was knocked down by a car in Treorchy has died in hospital.

The woman was originally thought to be unhurt after the collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa around 10.30am on 24th September in Bute Street.

It was later discovered she'd fractured her spine and passed away on Friday at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

Her family are being supported by a family liaison officer and colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident.

There have been no arrests and officers are keen to speak to a pedestrian, who it is believed, notified the Corsa driver at the scene that a collision had occurred.