Brexit Party Dominate EU Elections in Wales

These are your four new MEP's for Wales.

Jackie Jones (Labour)

Jill Evans (Plaid Cymru)

Nathan Gill (Brexit Party)

James Wells (Brexit Party)

Number of votes

Brexit Party 271,404 (31.33%)

Plaid Cymru 193,928 (22.39%, +7.13%)

Labour 127,833 (14.76%, -13.39%)

Lib Dems 113,885 (13.15%, +9.20%)

Conservatives 54,587 (6.30%, -11.12%)

Green 52,660 (6.08%, +1.54%)

UKIP 27,566 (3.18%, -24.37%)

Change UK 24,332 (2.81%)

Brexit Party majority 77,476 (8.94%)

Of the 2,256,607 people eligible to vote there was a turnout of 866,195 (38.38%)

By Council area

Brexit Party top at Cardiff in Wales with 21,077; Liberal Dems second (20,799); Plaid Cymru third (20,047); Labour fourth (17,297).

Brexit Party top at Blaenau Gwent in Wales with 5,995; Labour second (3,679); Plaid Cymru third (2,072); Liberal Democrats fourth (1,058).

Brexit Party top at Pembrokeshire in Wales with 13,768; Plaid Cymru second (5,631); Liberal Dems third (4,408); Labour fourth (4,036).

Plaid Cymru top at Ceredigion in Wales with 8,908; Brexit Party second (6,471); Lib Dems third (3,915), Greens fourth (1,638).

Brexit Party top at Monmouthshire in Wales with 9,978; Lib Dems second (6,183); Conservatives third (3,431); Plaid Cymru fourth (3,264).