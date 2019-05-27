Brexit Party Dominate EU Elections in Wales

27 May 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 11:23

EU Referendum

These are your four new MEP's for Wales.

Your 4 new MEP’s

 

Jackie Jones (Labour)

Jill Evans (Plaid Cymru)

Nathan Gill (Brexit Party)

James Wells (Brexit Party)

 

Number of votes

 

Brexit Party  271,404 (31.33%)

Plaid Cymru 193,928 (22.39%, +7.13%)

Labour 127,833 (14.76%, -13.39%)

Lib Dems 113,885 (13.15%, +9.20%)

Conservatives 54,587 (6.30%, -11.12%)

Green 52,660 (6.08%, +1.54%)

UKIP 27,566 (3.18%, -24.37%)

Change UK 24,332 (2.81%)

 

Brexit Party majority 77,476 (8.94%)

 

Of the  2,256,607 people eligible to vote there was a turnout of 866,195 (38.38%)

 

 

By Council area

 

Brexit Party top at Cardiff in Wales with 21,077; Liberal Dems second (20,799); Plaid Cymru third (20,047); Labour fourth (17,297).

 

Brexit Party top at Blaenau Gwent in Wales with 5,995; Labour second (3,679); Plaid Cymru third (2,072); Liberal Democrats fourth (1,058).

 

Brexit Party top at Pembrokeshire in Wales with 13,768; Plaid Cymru second (5,631); Liberal Dems third (4,408); Labour fourth (4,036).

 

Plaid Cymru top at Ceredigion in Wales with 8,908; Brexit Party second (6,471); Lib Dems third (3,915), Greens fourth (1,638).

 

Brexit Party top at Monmouthshire in Wales with 9,978; Lib Dems second (6,183); Conservatives third (3,431); Plaid Cymru fourth (3,264).

