It's A PS5 & FIFA23 Winning Weekend!

13 October 2022, 08:00

Win a PS5 and FIFA 23 this Winning Weekend
Win a PS5 and FIFA 23 this Winning Weekend. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

All weekend we're giving away a PlayStation5 and FIFA 23.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Winning Weekend we're giving you the chance to win the brand new Playstation 5 Disc Console with FIFA 23.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend for your chance to win!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Here's when to listen for your chance to win!

  • 6am-7pm on Saturday
  • 6am-4pm and 7pm-9pm on Sunday

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Unholy
    Sam Smith & Kim Petras
    itunes
  2. 2
    Celestial artwork
    Celestial
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Forget Me artwork
    Forget Me
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    I'm Good (Blue) artwork
    I'm Good (Blue)
    David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  5. 5
    Psycho
    Anne-Marie & Aitch
    itunes
  6. 6
    Star Walkin' artwork
    Star Walkin'
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  7. 7
    Hold Me Closer artwork
    Hold Me Closer
    Elton John & Britney Spears
    itunes
  8. 8
    I Ain't Worried artwork
    I Ain't Worried
    One Republic
    itunes
  9. 9
    As It Was artwork
    As It Was
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  10. 10
    Late Night Talking artwork
    Late Night Talking
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    Crazy What Love Can Do artwork
    Crazy What Love Can Do
    David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella...
    itunes
  12. 12
    Summer Is Over artwork
    Summer Is Over
    KSI
    itunes
  13. 13
    Living Without You
    Sigala,David Guetta & Sam Ryder
    itunes
  14. 14
    B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All) artwork
    B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)
    Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal
    itunes
  15. 15
    All For You
    Cian Ducrot
    itunes
  16. 16
    Cuff It artwork
    Cuff It
    Beyonce
    itunes
  17. 17
    2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) artwork
    2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
    Lizzo
    itunes
  18. 18
    Break My Soul artwork
    Break My Soul
    Beyonce
    itunes
  19. 19
    Warm
    K-Trap
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ferrari artwork
    Ferrari
    James Hype feat. Miggy Dela Rosa
    itunes
  21. 21
    My G artwork
    My G
    Aitch & Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  22. 22
    messy in heaven
    venbee & Goddard
    itunes
  23. 23
    Super Freaky Girl artwork
    Super Freaky Girl
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  24. 24
    Afraid To Feel artwork
    Afraid To Feel
    LF System
    itunes
  25. 25
    Ghost Of You artwork
    Ghost Of You
    Mimi Webb
    itunes
  26. 26
    Calm Down
    Rema & Selena Gomez
    itunes
  27. 27
    Not Over Yet artwork
    Not Over Yet
    KSI feat. Tom Grennan
    itunes
  28. 28
    Green Green Grass
    George Ezra
    itunes
  29. 29
    About Damn Time
    Lizzo
    itunes
  30. 30
    History artwork
    History
    Joel Corry & Becky Hill
    itunes
  31. 31
    Last Last artwork
    Last Last
    Burna Boy
    itunes
  32. 32
    All These Nights artwork
    All These Nights
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  33. 33
    Bad Habits
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Kiss Me artwork
    Kiss Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Mel Made Me Do It artwork
    Mel Made Me Do It
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Big City Life artwork
    Big City Life
    Luude & Mattafix
    itunes
  37. 37
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  38. 38
    Die Of A Broken Heart artwork
    Die Of A Broken Heart
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  39. 39
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
    Kate Bush
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West's comments have been met with backlash

Bella Hadid, John Legend & More Respond To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Tweets

News

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' ad-libs have gone viral

Sabrina Carpenter Changes Her 'Nonsense' Lyrics Every Show & It's Become A TikTok Trend

News

Amber Gill and Teddy Edwardes have sparked romance rumours

Amber Gill Sparks Dating Rumours With Reality Star Teddy Edwardes

News

Taylor Swift has told us more about her Lana Del Rey collab...

Taylor Swift Shows She's Lana Del Rey's Biggest Fan As She Talks About 'Snow On The Beach'

News