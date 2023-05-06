Capital's Summertime Ball Winning Weekend

It's A Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard Winning Weekend. Picture: Global

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend you can win tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

Capital's Summertime Ball is sold out and your only way in is to win!

This Winning Weekend you can win a pair of Ball Zone tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball on 11th June. Plus, we'll sort you out with an overnight stay in a hotel, £500 spending money AND a backstage tour.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 6th, Sunday 7th and Monday 8th May for your chance to win

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Here's when to listen for your chance to win!

6am-7pm on Saturday

6am-4pm on Sunday

6am-4pm on Monday

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital